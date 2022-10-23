Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba issued SoundSource 5.5.5, bringing initial compatibility for macOS 13 Ventura and updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.9 to improve audio capture reliability. The audio control utility improves Super Volume keys to avoid rare delays when volume keys are pressed very rapidly, ensures that AirPods Pro 2 are properly identified, improves tracking of USB devices that morph their configuration, respects system menu bar icon spacing changes made by third-party apps like Bartender, and correctly remembers devices used in Shortcuts between app restarts.

With this release, the Text to Speech special source is no longer available on Ventura due to changes made by Apple, but it has been replaced by a Siri special source and a VoiceOver special source. Text to Speech audio can now be captured on a per-application basis, by targeting the application where the text is being spoken. SoundSource 5.5.5 now requires 10.15 Catalina or later. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 27.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)