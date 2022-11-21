Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.5.6

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.5.6 with a new Background Sound special source that enables you to adjust audio from the Background Sound feature in the Accessibility System Settings. The release also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.9.1 to improve performance, resolves a meter channel mapping issue that could trigger a crash, and updates the naming of SoundSource’s Preferences window to Settings to match the new macOS convention. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 29.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.