Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.5.6 with a new Background Sound special source that enables you to adjust audio from the Background Sound feature in the Accessibility System Settings. The release also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.9.1 to improve performance, resolves a meter channel mapping issue that could trigger a crash, and updates the naming of SoundSource’s Preferences window to Settings to match the new macOS convention. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 29.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)