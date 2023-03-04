Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SoundSource 5.5.8

Rogue Amoeba has published SoundSource 5.5.8 with bug fixes for the audio control utility. The release no longer incorrectly alters the volume setting after lowering the Volume Overdrive multiplier, correctly saves presets for Audio Unit plug-ins even when the preset folder does not yet exist, resolves a crash that could occur when SoundSource was added or removed from macOS’s Login Items, maintains its pinned position when another app becomes full screen, and intelligently increases the buffer size used for processing audio to improve plug-in reliability and lower CPU usage. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 28.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SoundSource 5.5.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum