Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Rogue Amoeba has published SoundSource 5.5.8 with bug fixes for the audio control utility. The release no longer incorrectly alters the volume setting after lowering the Volume Overdrive multiplier, correctly saves presets for Audio Unit plug-ins even when the preset folder does not yet exist, resolves a crash that could occur when SoundSource was added or removed from macOS’s Login Items, maintains its pinned position when another app becomes full screen, and intelligently increases the buffer size used for processing audio to improve plug-in reliability and lower CPU usage. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 28.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)