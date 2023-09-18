Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has published SoundSource 5.6.1, adding initial compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma and numerous improvements to the audio control utility. The release updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.9.4 with correct capture of audio from Xcode Playgrounds, introduces a new Permissions window for easier enabling of Microphone Access permissions, updates the Headphone EQ and 10-Band EQ effects to use 64-bit signal processing, ensures more consistent detection of applications run through the latest version of CrossOver, resolves an issue where Steam games would have their audio processing duplicated, addresses a rare crash that could occur with certain USB devices when waking the Mac from sleep, and fixes the VoiceOver readout for generic Audio Unit sliders. SoundSource 5.6.1 now requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 29.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)