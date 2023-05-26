Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SoundSource 5.6

Rogue Amoeba has published SoundSource 5.6, adding a new AUSoundIsolation effect for isolating voice from background audio (requires macOS 13 Ventura). The audio control utility also now supports AutoEq profiles in the Equalizer APO format, ensures that changes to macOS’s Audio Components folder no longer result in high CPU usage, fixes issues with using arrows keys to adjust the Sound Effects volume slider, and ensures that VoiceOver can properly access SoundSource’s secondary menu. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 28.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SoundSource 5.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum