Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Rogue Amoeba has published SoundSource 5.6, adding a new AUSoundIsolation effect for isolating voice from background audio (requires macOS 13 Ventura). The audio control utility also now supports AutoEq profiles in the Equalizer APO format, ensures that changes to macOS’s Audio Components folder no longer result in high CPU usage, fixes issues with using arrows keys to adjust the Sound Effects volume slider, and ensures that VoiceOver can properly access SoundSource’s secondary menu. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 28.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)