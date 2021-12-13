Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.8.3, adding full compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey and updating the underlying Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.7. The audio control utility now properly closes via its global hotkey when another application is in Full Screen mode, resolves an issue where application favorite status wasn’t remembered between launches, and displays a proper menu bar icon for the Finder source when meters are active. It also brings a few Voiceover improvements, including avoiding errantly disabling Voiceover audio, opening app-level effect windows more reliably, and ensuring VoiceOver navigation can properly access the device-specific contextual menus. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)