Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.31, fixing a database bug that could cause a crash when processing a spam message containing garbage Unicode characters in the subject. The spam filtering utility also updates Outlook – Filter Mailboxes to check for new inbox messages every 1 minute by default (instead of 5), works around a bug in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that could cause an internal error at launch, and improves SpamSieve’s filtering accuracy. In addition, the manual updates the Setting Up Postbox section as the recently updated Postbox 6 email app no longer supports plug-ins (C-Command Software recommends continuing to use Postbox 5). ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 12.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)