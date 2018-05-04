Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SpamSieve 2.9.31

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.31, fixing a database bug that could cause a crash when processing a spam message containing garbage Unicode characters in the subject. The spam filtering utility also updates Outlook – Filter Mailboxes to check for new inbox messages every 1 minute by default (instead of 5), works around a bug in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that could cause an internal error at launch, and improves SpamSieve’s filtering accuracy. In addition, the manual updates the Setting Up Postbox section as the recently updated Postbox 6 email app no longer supports plug-ins (C-Command Software recommends continuing to use Postbox 5). ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 12.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.31

Join the discussion at the TidBITS Discourse forum