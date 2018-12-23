Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SpamSieve 2.9.35

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.35 with a workaround for an issue where macOS 10.14 Mojave would erroneously tell SpamSieve that Mail had finished launching. The spam filtering utility no longer updates its Apple Mail plug-in with each new release (due to the extra work that re-enabling it caused for Mojave users), improves error handling when trying to uninstall its Apple Mail plug-in while lacking Full Disk Access, and fixes a bug where AppleScript permissions errors could report the wrong app name. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.35

