C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.36, enabling you to use Outlook rules to organize messages into folders when running Office 365 and addressing a problem where some Apple Mail messages that were colored as spam still displayed with white text in Dark mode. The spam filtering utility improves the error message when uninstalling the Apple Mail plug-in if SpamSieve hasn’t been granted Full Disk Access, works around a problem where asking Apple Mail for the list of mailboxes could cause it to hang at launch, and makes improvements to the app’s overall filtering accuracy. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)