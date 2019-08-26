Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.37, adding compatibility with Apple Mail in macOS 10.15 Catalina. C-Command Software recommends updating to SpamSieve 2.9.37 before updating to Catalina as the SpamSieve 2.9.36 auto-updater won’t work (or using the Download button in the Software Update… window and update manually if you’ve already installed Catalina). The update improves Apple Mail error messages and documentation when reminding you to grant SpamSieve Full Disk Access, works around an issue in Catalina that caused Apple Mail to not load plug-ins if installed in a non-standard location, fixes a bug where SpamSieve would sometimes ask you to enable an old Apple Mail plug-in, and improves the diagnostic report. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)