Agen Schmitz

SpamSieve 2.9.38

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.38 with bug fixes and improvements for the Bayesian spam email filtering tool. The update works around an AppleScript bug in Apple Mail running in macOS 10.15 Catalina that could result in messages trained as good being moved to the inbox of an account that’s disabled, addresses some bugs in Catalina that could cause Mail to hang when SpamSieve is launched, and adds an alternate Apple Mail Script Rule setup to respond to Apple Mail messages prevented from being moved to the Spam mailbox when running macOS 10.15 Catalina. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.38

