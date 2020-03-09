Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SpamSieve 2.9.39

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.39, enhancing the Bayesian spam email filtering tool’s accuracy and improving the spam message list text in Apple’s Mail with a variety of highlight colors. The update also works around a change in the forthcoming macOS 10.15.4 Catalina that could prevent Mail from loading SpamSieve’s plug-in, addresses a Mail bug that could cause spam messages to be marked as spam but not moved to the Spam mailbox, includes a new experimental feature to save backup copies of the messages that it has processed, fixes a rare bug in Catalina that deletes messages instead of moving them to an IMAP or Exchange mailbox, and revises the Mail and Postbox plug-ins for new macOS notarization requirements. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.39

