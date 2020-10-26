Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.40, adding support for Apple Mail in macOS 11 Big Sur and improving the spam-filtering utility’s accuracy. The update also enables you to hold down the Option key when installing SpamSieve’s Apple Mail plug-in in Big Sur to clear out any active plug-in files, restores Web bug protection in Big Sur to fix an issue in 10.15 Catalina that necessitated disabling it, reveals if a duplicate Apple Mail plug-in is installed, adds a workaround for a macOS privacy performance bug, addresses a regression where SpamSieve would unnecessarily update its Mail plug-in at each launch, and now requires macOS 10.9 Mavericks or later. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 17.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)