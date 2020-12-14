Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.41, adding support for Apple Mail in the forthcoming macOS 11.1 Big Sur release and improving the app’s Apple Mail installer to better detect when a new macOS version requires a new version of SpamSieve. The spam-filtering utility launches more quickly when using Apple Mail, works around a Big Sur bug that prevented the diagnostic report from working properly on M1-based Macs, makes various changes to ensure Apple Mail training commands are correctly received on M1-based Macs, and fixes a bug that could cause Apple Mail to hang when SpamSieve and Small Cubed MailSuite were both in use. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 18 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)