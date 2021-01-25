Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SpamSieve 2.9.42

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.42, which now runs natively on M1-based Macs. The spam-filtering utility works around a macOS bug that could block communication between Mail or Outlook and SpamSieve on M1-based Macs, attempts to detect if Mail will incorrectly report an “Incompatible Plug-ins Disabled” error in macOS 11 Big Sur, improves the installer and diagnostic report to better work around problems with Mail’s plug-ins folder in Big Sur, and switches to maintaining its own error log files so you can still access information for troubleshooting when the macOS system log isn’t working properly. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 19.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.42

