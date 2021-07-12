SpamSieve 2.9.44

Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.42, adding support for Apple Mail on the forthcoming macOS 11.5 Big Sur and 12 Monterey. (As usual, C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating to these versions of macOS.) The update also makes various changes to improve SpamSieve’s filtering accuracy, ensures that updating SpamSieve’s Mail plug-in in 11 Big Sur no longer requires the plug-in to be re-enabled, changes the keyboard shortcut in 12 Monterey for Mail’s Show/Hide Sidebar menu command to Command-Option-S, and updates the Outlook Filter Mailboxes helper app to work around a macOS bug that could cause messages to be left in the InboxSpamSieve folder on M1-based Macs. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)