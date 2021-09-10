Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.45, improving support for Mail in the forthcoming macOS 12 Monterey after late changes made in Monterey beta 6. (As usual, C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating to Monterey.) In addition to improving filtering accuracy, the update adds the Apple Mail – Rescue Good Messages script to move good messages incorrectly caught by a server junk filter from the Junk mailbox to the inbox. C-Command recommends configuring Mail and SpamSieve to move spam messages to the special All Junk mailbox rather than to the Spam mailbox. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 19.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)