Agen Schmitz

SpamSieve 2.9.46

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.46, improving support for Apple Mail in the forthcoming macOS 12 Monterey after late changes made in Monterey beta 9. (As usual, C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating to Monterey.) The spam-filtering utility improves handling of localized inbox names when moving messages back to the inbox after training, works around a problem where an internal Apple Mail error could prevent messages from moving to the inbox when you trained them as good, improves the Server Junk Mailbox script at handling errors, and ensures the Remote Training script is now able to find training mailboxes that are nested in other folders. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.46

