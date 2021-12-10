Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.47, adding support for the forthcoming macOS 12.1 Monterey update. (As usual, C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating macOS.) The spam-filtering utility works around a bug in Apple Mail that could prevent messages trained as good from moving back to the inbox or messages, updates the Open Window script to address an issue that prevented some windows from opening, makes various changes to improve SpamSieve’s filtering accuracy, and declares notch compatibility for the new MacBook Pros. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)