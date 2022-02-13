Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.48, adding support for the forthcoming macOS 12.3 Monterey update. (C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating macOS.) The update also boosts the spam-filtering utility’s filtering accuracy, enhances several sections of the manual, and improves error reporting for the software updater. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 20.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)