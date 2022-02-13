Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SpamSieve 2.9.48

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.48, adding support for the forthcoming macOS 12.3 Monterey update. (C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating macOS.) The update also boosts the spam-filtering utility’s filtering accuracy, enhances several sections of the manual, and improves error reporting for the software updater. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 20.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.48

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum