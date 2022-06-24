Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.49, adding support for the forthcoming macOS 12.5 Monterey update and macOS 13 Ventura. (C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating macOS.) The update improves the spam-filtering utility’s filtering accuracy, works around a macOS bug that could prevent a rules file written on an M1 Mac running Monterey from being properly read in 10.15 Catalina, fixes a bug where certain Unicode character sequences in a message’s address list could cause SpamSieve to hang, and enhances several sections of the manual. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 20.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)