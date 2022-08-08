Share Facebook

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.50, fixing bugs related to macOS 12.5 Monterey and improving the spam-filtering utility’s accuracy. The update resolves an issue in macOS 12.5 that caused Mail to mistakenly move emails received immediately after launch to the Junk mailbox, resolves another macOS 12.5 issue that caused SpamSieve to disable its Apple Mail rules due to a slow launch, makes changes to prevent potential problems setting up the Message menu in Mail in macOS 13 Ventura, and improves handling of damaged rules files. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)