Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz No comments

SpamSieve 2.9.51

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.51, a maintenance release with improvements and fixes for the spam-filtering utility. The update now installs a launch agent named SpamSieve when configured to use Mail, improves the diagnostic report in macOS 13 Ventura, improves the error message that shows when training a message doesn’t work due to an AppleScript failure, and requires 10.13 High Sierra or higher. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About SpamSieve 2.9.51

