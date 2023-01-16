Share Email

C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.51, a maintenance release with improvements and fixes for the spam-filtering utility. The update now installs a launch agent named SpamSieve when configured to use Mail, improves the diagnostic report in macOS 13 Ventura, improves the error message that shows when training a message doesn’t work due to an AppleScript failure, and requires 10.13 High Sierra or higher. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)