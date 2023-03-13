Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.52, adding support for Mail in the forthcoming macOS 13.3 Ventura release (as always, C-Command recommends updating SpamSieve before updating macOS). The spam-filtering utility makes various changes to improve filtering accuracy, recommends setting Download Attachments to All for each account to work around a Mail bug that causes a hang, and adds an experimental workaround for an issue that could slow the launch of Mail in Ventura. ($30 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 20.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)