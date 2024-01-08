Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SpamSieve 3.0.3

C-Command Software has published SpamSieve 3.0.3 with bug fixes and improvements for the spam-filtering utility. The release addresses a problem where certain unusual account configurations prevented SpamSieve from seeing new messages that needed to be filtered, works around a macOS bug that could cause Mail to hang, improves the “Filter spam messages in other mailboxes” feature, works around a macOS bug that could cause a crash when updating the Dock icon, fixes a bug that prevented hotkeys from working with certain keyboard layouts, and resolves an issue with reporting errors during Outlook filtering. ($39.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19.99 upgrade, free update, 49.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About SpamSieve 3.0.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum