Share Email



C-Command Software has published SpamSieve 3.0.3 with bug fixes and improvements for the spam-filtering utility. The release addresses a problem where certain unusual account configurations prevented SpamSieve from seeing new messages that needed to be filtered, works around a macOS bug that could cause Mail to hang, improves the “Filter spam messages in other mailboxes” feature, works around a macOS bug that could cause a crash when updating the Dock icon, fixes a bug that prevented hotkeys from working with certain keyboard layouts, and resolves an issue with reporting errors during Outlook filtering. ($39.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19.99 upgrade, free update, 49.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)