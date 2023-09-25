Share Email



C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 3.0, a major upgrade for the spam-filtering utility that adds compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma. Apple Mail integration has been completely rewritten for compatibility with Sonoma, and SpamSieve now uses a Mail extension rather than a Mail plug-in (Sonoma no longer supports plug-ins). The release eliminates the need to install script files for Microsoft Outlook; enhances the email parser’s accuracy, stability, and speed; replaces the text-based log file and history database with a new log database and Log window for easier browsing and searching; improves understanding of emoji and Asian languages for improved filtering accuracy; and introduces a new Dock icon. SpamSieve 3 costs $39.99 for new users or $19.99 for previous SpamSieve owners, and it’s free for those who purchased SpamSieve 2 on or after 1 January 2023. ($39.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19.99 upgrade, free update, 46.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)