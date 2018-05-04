Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 3 comments

SuperDuper 3.1.6

Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.1.5, a maintenance update to the drive-cloning and backup app that improves backup reliability when your Mac is sleeping. Make sure to set a wake event in the Energy Saver preference pane for the same time as the backup. The update also allows multiple scheduled copies to run from the Scheduled Copies window with a single click, works around a prebinding bug in macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra, resolves crashes related to a system “pipe” problem, and fixes a bug that could occur if a file was deleted while it was being copied. Shortly after the release, Shirt Pocket pushed out version 3.1.6 to correct a rare crash at launch. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 5.8 MB, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About SuperDuper 3.1.6

Notable Replies

  1. When I check for updates my SuperDuper gives me the message “You are running version 111 which is the latest version.” What can you tell me about this? This is confusing!

  2. I get the same thing, but when I do “About SuperDuper!” it says “Version 3.1.7 (v111)”. So, yeah, confusing but it appears that “Version 3.1.7” and “v111” might mean the same thing.

    –Ron

  3. It’s just that 3.1.7 is a new version since we wrote about 3.1.5 and 3.1.6 that was just released. It’s worth upgrading but not interesting enough that we’d write about it. Here are the release notes:

    Version 3.1.7 (v111) , May 17, 2018
    Bug Fixes

    • Drives now eject on quit more reliably
    • Destination pop-up no longer goes blank in some situations when the drive is erased
    • Improved error handling for read only disk image locations
    • Further verifies application and helper integrity to fix a potential security exploit (thanks to Thomas Chauchefoin for the report)

