SuperDuper 3.1.6
Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.1.5, a maintenance update to the drive-cloning and backup app that improves backup reliability when your Mac is sleeping. Make sure to set a wake event in the Energy Saver preference pane for the same time as the backup. The update also allows multiple scheduled copies to run from the Scheduled Copies window with a single click, works around a prebinding bug in macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra, resolves crashes related to a system “pipe” problem, and fixes a bug that could occur if a file was deleted while it was being copied. Shortly after the release, Shirt Pocket pushed out version 3.1.6 to correct a rare crash at launch. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 5.8 MB, macOS 10.10+)
Notable Replies
When I check for updates my SuperDuper gives me the message “You are running version 111 which is the latest version.” What can you tell me about this? This is confusing!
I get the same thing, but when I do “About SuperDuper!” it says “Version 3.1.7 (v111)”. So, yeah, confusing but it appears that “Version 3.1.7” and “v111” might mean the same thing.
–Ron
It’s just that 3.1.7 is a new version since we wrote about 3.1.5 and 3.1.6 that was just released. It’s worth upgrading but not interesting enough that we’d write about it. Here are the release notes:
Version 3.1.7 (v111) , May 17, 2018
Bug Fixes
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum