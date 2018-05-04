SuperDuper 3.1.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.1.5, a maintenance update to the drive-cloning and backup app that improves backup reliability when your Mac is sleeping. Make sure to set a wake event in the Energy Saver preference pane for the same time as the backup. The update also allows multiple scheduled copies to run from the Scheduled Copies window with a single click, works around a prebinding bug in macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra, resolves crashes related to a system “pipe” problem, and fixes a bug that could occur if a file was deleted while it was being copied. Shortly after the release, Shirt Pocket pushed out version 3.1.6 to correct a rare crash at launch. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 5.8 MB, macOS 10.10+)