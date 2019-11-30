Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.3 with full support for macOS 10.15 Catalina, including automatic conversion of HFS+ backup volumes. The drive-cloning and backup app improves its Smart Delete feature to avoid disk-full errors when possible, refines the Smart Wake feature to ensure scheduled backups automatically wake your system at their appointed times, adds native Notification Center support, and works around “weird” APFS snapshot behavior in low free space situations. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 7.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)