Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SuperDuper 3.3

Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.3 with full support for macOS 10.15 Catalina, including automatic conversion of HFS+ backup volumes. The drive-cloning and backup app improves its Smart Delete feature to avoid disk-full errors when possible, refines the Smart Wake feature to ensure scheduled backups automatically wake your system at their appointed times, adds native Notification Center support, and works around “weird” APFS snapshot behavior in low free space situations. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 7.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SuperDuper 3.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum