After a long and winding road following its last release in November 2019, Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.5 with full support for macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey. The backup app runs natively on M1-based Macs and Intel-based Macs, supports pre-encrypted Smart Updates on Big Sur and later, improves Status View information regarding bootability, and improves APFS formatting instructions. The update also fixes a bug that caused schedule creation to fail when volumes have “#” in their name, works around a macOS issue where SuperDuper could launch without Rosetta from scripting, ensures Smart Update maintains volume group status even if “not a volume group,” ejects both the System and Data volumes under Big Sur, and ensures that built-in copy scripts ignore gigantic temporary mdworker folders. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)