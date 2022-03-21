SuperDuper 3.6.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.6, adding compatibility with macOS 12.3 Monterey and working around issues with asr (Apple Software Restore) replication. The backup app significantly improves performance (particularly when pruning files during Smart Update), improves handling of cloud storage under Monterey, resolves a crash in macOS versions before 10.14 Mojave when “new-style” serial numbers are used, makes various automount reliability fixes, and improves mdworker cache folder handling. Shortly after this release, SuperDuper was updated to version 3.6.1 to fix a problem where an update wouldn’t always show when Check for Updates was selected. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)