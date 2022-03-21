Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

SuperDuper 3.6.1

Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.6, adding compatibility with macOS 12.3 Monterey and working around issues with asr (Apple Software Restore) replication. The backup app significantly improves performance (particularly when pruning files during Smart Update), improves handling of cloud storage under Monterey, resolves a crash in macOS versions before 10.14 Mojave when “new-style” serial numbers are used, makes various automount reliability fixes, and improves mdworker cache folder handling. Shortly after this release, SuperDuper was updated to version 3.6.1 to fix a problem where an update wouldn’t always show when Check for Updates was selected. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SuperDuper 3.6.1

Notable Replies

  1. I feel compelled to provide a shout-out for SuperDuper! It is simpler and easier to use than other solutions and has saved my cyber-butt on multiple occasions. Making a bootable clone of my different systems is “Super!” easy and those backups are always reliable. Insert additional gush and lavish praise here.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants