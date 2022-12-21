Skip to content
Adam Engst

SuperDuper 3.7.2

Shirt Pocket quickly released SuperDuper 3.7.2 to eliminate a spurious error message in version 3.7.1, which in turn addressed a few nagging issues related to macOS 13 Ventura. Once you update, the backup utility will no longer sometimes fail to re-mount destination volumes after copying in Ventura, and the SuperDuper updater will no longer demand the use of Rosetta 2 when running on Macs with Apple silicon. Plus, if Ventura notifies you about a Startup Item being installed (which SuperDuper does to run at scheduled times), it will now identify SuperDuper rather than the lead developer, whose name you probably don’t know. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

