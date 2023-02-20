Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SuperDuper 3.7.5

Shirt Pocket released SuperDuper 3.7.3 last month to fix a rare crash that occurred at the start of scheduled copies and work around early termination that happened before cleanup. The backup utility was subsequently updated to version 3.7.4 to fix a bug caused by a typo and to version 3.7.5 to back out a minor attribute mismatch optimization that wasn’t supported by some older macOS versions with certain file systems. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About SuperDuper 3.7.5

