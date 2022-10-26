Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SuperDuper 3.7

Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.7, adding full compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura. However, while SuperDuper supports bootable backups for Big Sur, Monterey, and Ventura, Shirt Pocket notes that Apple bugs may cause startup to be unsuccessful, although restoration is still possible. The update works around some Google Drive issues that were incorrectly protecting folders on drives it wasn’t operating on, improves some issues with Smart Update, improves Apple’s replicator (asr) state tracking, and adjusts Full Disk Access helpers for Ventura’s redesign. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About SuperDuper 3.7

