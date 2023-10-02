Share Email



Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.8 with full support for macOS 14 Sonoma, plus several bug fixes. The update addresses intermittent double-launching during installation from download, resolves a problem saving new schedules under Sonoma, works around issues with Mobile Documents and iCloud Desktop and Documents under Sonoma, fixes a bug that could cause occasional crashes during startup on M-series Macs, and banishes straight quotes “to the land of wind and ghosts.” (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)