BeLight Software has issued Swift Publisher 5.0 with several new features and improvements for the page layout and desktop publishing software. The update adds support for printing directly onto discs using supported printers with a disc tray, adds design capabilities for CD/DVD labels, jewel box covers, tray inserts, and folding booklets, and enables you to insert song titles, album and artist names, and cover art from your iTunes library. Swift Publisher 5.5 also improves label and envelope printing with the capability to create custom envelopes and label layouts, added support for standard metric and US envelopes, and the capability to print directly from the Contacts app. Finally, the release brings over 60 ready-made designs for creating horizontal and vertical business cards and provides options for designing and printing folded and flat greeting cards. ($19.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 371 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)