TechTool Pro 10.1.1

Micromat released TechTool Pro 10 earlier this year with improved disk repair, support for iCloud Drive, and testing of iOS battery performance. This major upgrade for the hard drive and system repair-and-maintenance tool now supports testing and repair of MS-DOS (FAT32) and ExFAT formatted volumes, enabling you to test and repair memory cards and thumb drives. With iCloud Drive support, TechTool Pro will send test results to any iOS device logged in to the same iCloud account with the TechTool Pro Remote iOS app. The release can also test the battery performance of an iOS device connected to your Mac.

This month, Micromat issued version 10.1.1 to resolve a Battery Check test crash during application launch, improve detection of iOS devices for the Battery Check test, update the Sensors Test and Processor Check tool to support 2018 models of the MacBook Pro, add a Mount/Unmount Volume button to the Volume Structures test, and fix a bug related to rebuilding a unmounted volume.

TechTool Pro 10 costs $129.99, and users with a license from TechTool Pro 9 can upgrade for $29.99. Micromat also offers upgrade pricing for licenses from TechTool Pro 8 ($49.99) and TechTool Pro 7 and earlier ($59.99). Officially, TechTool Pro 10 is compatible with macOS 10.10 Yosemite through 10.13 High Sierra, but a post in Micromat’s Knowledge Base notes that the company is working on an update that will be fully compatible with 10.14 Mojave. ($129 new, free update, 180.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)