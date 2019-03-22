TechTool Pro 11.0.1

Share Facebook

Micromat has released TechTool Pro 11, a major upgrade for the hard drive repair and system maintenance tool that provides compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave. The update also adds a Home Permissions tool that will reset the permissions in your home folder to restore and improve home folder performance, and it overhauls many of TechTool Pro’s tests and tools to use more advanced methods to perform many of the app’s tasks. TechTool Pro 11 costs $129.99, and users with a license from TechTool Pro 10 can upgrade for $29.99. Micromat also offers upgrade pricing for licenses from TechTool Pro 9 ($49.99) and TechTool Pro 8 and earlier ($59.99). ($129 new, macOS 10.10+)