Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

TechTool Pro 11.0.1

Micromat has released TechTool Pro 11, a major upgrade for the hard drive repair and system maintenance tool that provides compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave. The update also adds a Home Permissions tool that will reset the permissions in your home folder to restore and improve home folder performance, and it overhauls many of TechTool Pro’s tests and tools to use more advanced methods to perform many of the app’s tasks. TechTool Pro 11 costs $129.99, and users with a license from TechTool Pro 10 can upgrade for $29.99. Micromat also offers upgrade pricing for licenses from TechTool Pro 9 ($49.99) and TechTool Pro 8 and earlier ($59.99). ($129 new, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About TechTool Pro 11.0.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum