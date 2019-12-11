Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

TechTool Pro 12

Micromat has released TechTool Pro 12, a major upgrade for the hard drive repair and system maintenance tool that provides compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The update also includes an option to install a driver that provides access to the SMART Data available on USB drives, introduces the new customizable Check Computer Suites feature that enables you to switch between a variety of test suites, and overhauls many of TechTool Pro’s tests and tools. TechTool Pro 12 costs $129.99, and users with a license from TechTool Pro 11 can upgrade for $29.99. Micromat also offers upgrade pricing for licenses from TechTool Pro 10 ($49.99) and TechTool Pro 9 and earlier ($59.99). ($129 new, various upgrade prices; macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About TechTool Pro 12

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum