Micromat has released TechTool Pro 12, a major upgrade for the hard drive repair and system maintenance tool that provides compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The update also includes an option to install a driver that provides access to the SMART Data available on USB drives, introduces the new customizable Check Computer Suites feature that enables you to switch between a variety of test suites, and overhauls many of TechTool Pro’s tests and tools. TechTool Pro 12 costs $129.99, and users with a license from TechTool Pro 11 can upgrade for $29.99. Micromat also offers upgrade pricing for licenses from TechTool Pro 10 ($49.99) and TechTool Pro 9 and earlier ($59.99). ($129 new, various upgrade prices; macOS 10.10+)