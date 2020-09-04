Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Micromat has released TechTool Pro 13, a major upgrade for the hard drive repair and system maintenance tool. The update now includes data recovery options for APFS volumes, enabling you to create longer-lasting APFS snapshots that can be used to recover accidentally deleted files. TechTool Pro 13 also introduces a Drive Speed tool to see how your drive actually performs, enhances many of the tests and tools to use newer technologies (including the Battery Check test), and increases minimum system requirements to macOS 10.11 El Capitan. TechTool Pro 13 costs $129.99, and users with a license from TechTool Pro 12 can upgrade for $29.99. Micromat also offers upgrade pricing for licenses from TechTool Pro 11 ($49.99) and TechTool Pro 10 and earlier ($59.99). ($129 new, various upgrade prices; macOS 10.11+)

