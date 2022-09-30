Techtool Pro 16.0.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Micromat has released Techtool Pro 16, upgrading the hard drive repair and system maintenance tool with new features. Techtool Pro includes the new Techtool Monitor, which operates in the background to keep track of drive health, battery condition, data usage, and more. You can configure Techtool Monitor to save APFS snapshots, track free space on your drives, and review the SMART routine results for your drives. The update also adds a new tool to rebuild macOS databases such as Mail, Spotlight, and Launch Services.

After the initial rollout, Micromat released version 16.0.2 to fix inconsistent Battery status errors for the Power tab in Techtool Monitor, add iPhone 14 series support to the Battery Check test, add new Apple silicon processor models to the Processor Check tool, update eDrive to qualify variations of APFS volumes, update the Video Geometry tool to recognize the Apple Studio Display, and add French, German, Italian, Japanese and Chinese (Simplified) localizations to Techtool Monitor. Techtool Pro 16 costs $159.99, and users of previous versions can enter their serial numbers to upgrade at a discounted price. ($159.99 new, upgrade pricing available, release notes, macOS 10.11+)