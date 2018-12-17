Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Smile has released TextExpander 6.2.8 with support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The updated text-expansion utility also fixes expansions in the omnibar in Google Chrome 69 and later, improves pasteboard delay handling, simplifies outline category drawing, removes horizontal elasticity from the snippets list, and removes the secure input notification on waking your computer. ($40 annual subscription, 6.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)