Agen Schmitz

TextExpander 6.5.1

Smile has issued TextExpander 6.5.1, tweaking the snippet editor with some bug fixes and usability improvements. The release now enables you to use drag-and-drop to re-order items in popup fill-ins, fixes a bug that affected deleting macros within fill-ins, adds support for table borders, resolves a crash that occurred when repeatedly duplicating snippets, adds support for Unicode date macros, makes improvements to Dark mode in the fill-in popup, and resolves issues with rich text expansions in Missive and FileMaker Pro. ($40 annual subscription, 20.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About TextExpander 6.5.1

