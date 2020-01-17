Share Facebook

Smile has issued TextExpander 6.5.3, updating the snippet editor with macro improvements and bug fixes. The release now avoids expanding or operating in Red Sweater’s Black Ink crossword puzzle application, drops formatted list items when surrounded with optional section macros, includes the trailing % for %key: macros in scripts, makes the default fill-in name a placeholder rather than using it as text, and suppresses “linebreaks” in formatted text such as list items. ($40 annual subscription, 20.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)