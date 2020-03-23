Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

TextExpander 6.5.4

Smile has issued TextExpander 6.5.4, putting a stop to unnecessarily bolding text pasted into the snippet editor from Google Docs (a welcome fix for this user). The release also restores localization of the snippet editor, immediately updates an expansion when you change case sensitivity, and fixes the behavior of Adapt Snippet to Case of Abbreviation when a group prefix is used. ($40 annual subscription, 20.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About TextExpander 6.5.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum