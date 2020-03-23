Share Facebook

Smile has issued TextExpander 6.5.4, putting a stop to unnecessarily bolding text pasted into the snippet editor from Google Docs (a welcome fix for this user). The release also restores localization of the snippet editor, immediately updates an expansion when you change case sensitivity, and fixes the behavior of Adapt Snippet to Case of Abbreviation when a group prefix is used. ($40 annual subscription, 20.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)