Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

TextExpander 6.5

Smile has released TextExpander 6.5, tweaking the snippet editor by replacing the text-based macro notation with simple visual blocks that are easier to identify. The reworked snippet editor also enables you to build date and time macros within fill-ins and adds support for cumulative date math.

TextExpander 6.5 snippet editor

TextExpander 6.5 adds group prefixes to abbreviations in snippet reminder notifications, improves expansion when clipboard contains data from a Microsoft application (an issue we’ve run across when triggering an expansion after copying data from Excel), adds syntax highlighting for JavaScript and AppleScript snippets, improves font size handling in Google Docs, and now requires macOS 10.12 Sierra. ($40 annual subscription, 18.7 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.