Smile has released TextExpander 6.5, tweaking the snippet editor by replacing the text-based macro notation with simple visual blocks that are easier to identify. The reworked snippet editor also enables you to build date and time macros within fill-ins and adds support for cumulative date math.

TextExpander 6.5 adds group prefixes to abbreviations in snippet reminder notifications, improves expansion when clipboard contains data from a Microsoft application (an issue we’ve run across when triggering an expansion after copying data from Excel), adds syntax highlighting for JavaScript and AppleScript snippets, improves font size handling in Google Docs, and now requires macOS 10.12 Sierra. ($40 annual subscription, 18.7 MB, release notes, 10.12+)