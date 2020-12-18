TextExpander 6.8.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Smile released TextExpander 6.8, updating the user interface for macOS 11 Big Sur and adding native compatibility with M1-based Macs. The snippet editor also introduces Quick Actions to the TextExpander menu bar item, allows inline search when abbreviation expansion is disabled, improves the display of suggestions, and enhances the presentation of font-less expansion in the snippet editor. Shortly after this release, Smile issued version 6.8.1 to improve the speed of fill-in expansions, fix a possible crash at launch, and resolve odd behavior when double-clicking the status icon. ($40 annual subscription, 42.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)