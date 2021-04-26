Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

TextExpander 6.8.4

Smile has issued TextExpander 6.8.4, a maintenance update with enhancements and bug fixes for the snippet editor. The release now allows toggling the snippet preview via the keyboard shortcut in the standalone editor, removes possible stale search results from inline search, resolves an issue that prevented moving items via the contextual menu, fixes a keyboard freeze that occurred when using the hotkey to enable/disable expansion, fixes expansion of Javascript snippets with a bad adjustedDate, and resolves a crash that occurred at startup. ($40 annual subscription, 40.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About TextExpander 6.8.4

