Agen Schmitz

TextExpander 7.0

Smile has issued TextExpander 7.0, a major update that brings improvements and a new streamlined interface to the snippet editor. The release’s enhanced Snippet Suggestions improves how TextExpander surfaces recommendations of snippets for frequently typed words and phrases, while the app’s refreshed conflict management interface makes it easier to resolve conflicts with snippet abbreviations. TextExpander 7 also receives an upgraded search feature that can display results by group and enable you to adjust sorting, as well as improved app layout and design for screen reader compatibility. ($40 annual subscription, 38.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About TextExpander 7.0

