Agen Schmitz

TextExpander 7.1

Smile has issued TextExpander 7.1, a maintenance update that follows its recent major upgrade to version 7. The release improves its capability to distinguish disabled buttons from other UI elements, improves performance when viewing large script snippets, resolves various crashes in Quick Actions and Inline Search, fixes a bug with automatic scrolling of Snippet Group Categories, improves announcements of toolbars in screen readers, improves expansion reliability, and fixes a memory leak. ($40 annual subscription with a 20%-off first-year discount for TidBITS members, 53.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About TextExpander 7.1

