Adam Engst

TextExpander 7.4

TextExpander has released TextExpander 7.4, fixing bugs and rolling out the text-expansion utility’s new live support chat feature to more customers. The new version improves compatibility with date-adjustment macros, addresses a number-parsing bug in date macros, fixes expand and match in Mail and Mimestream, eliminates a crash on macOS 11.6 and earlier, and resolves a bug with fill-ins contained in embedded script snippets. ($40 annual subscription with a 20% first-year discount for TidBITS members, 54.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About TextExpander 7.4

